Santa Claus is coming to town, which means downtown road closures
It’s most wonderful time of the year for a lot of Winnipeg families, but the annual Santa Claus Parade might be more of a headache for some local drivers.
The parade hits downtown Winnipeg Saturday afternoon, and as a result, a number of roads will be closed.
READ MORE: SkipTheDishes donates $40K to Winnipeg Santa Claus Parade
The city said Wednesday that the following roads will be closed from 1:30 to 8 p.m. Saturday:
- Portage Avenue from Sherbrook Street to Main Street
- Portage Avenue East from Main Street to Westbrook Street
- Hargrave, Colony, Vaughn, Kennedy, Edmonton, Garry, Fort, Carlton, Donald and Smith Streets will all be closed at Portage Avenue
- Main Street southbound between McDermot Avenue and Graham Avenue
- Main Street northbound between St. Mary Avenue and Portage Avenue
- Pioneer Avenue westbound between Main Street and Westbrook Street
- Westbrook Street southbound between Portage Avenue East and William Stephenson Way
- William Stephenson Way eastbound between Main Street and Waterfront Drive
Winnipeg Transit will also re-route buses in the vicinity of the parade from 1:30 to 11 p.m.
The Santa Claus Parade, which has been a Winnipeg winter staple for over a century, was on the verge of cancellation this year due to financial struggles, but received the funding they needed in the nick of time.
WATCH: 2018 Holiday travel ideas for the family
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.