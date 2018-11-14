Santa Claus is coming to town, which means downtown road closures

It’s most wonderful time of the year for a lot of Winnipeg families, but the annual Santa Claus Parade might be more of a headache for some local drivers.

The parade hits downtown Winnipeg Saturday afternoon, and as a result, a number of roads will be closed.

The city said Wednesday that the following roads will be closed from 1:30 to 8 p.m. Saturday:

Portage Avenue from Sherbrook Street to Main Street

Portage Avenue East from Main Street to Westbrook Street

Hargrave, Colony, Vaughn, Kennedy, Edmonton, Garry, Fort, Carlton, Donald and Smith Streets will all be closed at Portage Avenue

Main Street southbound between McDermot Avenue and Graham Avenue

Main Street northbound between St. Mary Avenue and Portage Avenue

Pioneer Avenue westbound between Main Street and Westbrook Street

Westbrook Street southbound between Portage Avenue East and William Stephenson Way

William Stephenson Way eastbound between Main Street and Waterfront Drive

Winnipeg Transit will also re-route buses in the vicinity of the parade from 1:30 to 11 p.m.

The Santa Claus Parade, which has been a Winnipeg winter staple for over a century, was on the verge of cancellation this year due to financial struggles, but received the funding they needed in the nick of time.

