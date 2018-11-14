Traffic
November 14, 2018 12:10 pm

Santa Claus is coming to town, which means downtown road closures

By Online Journalist  Global News

Santa Claus is coming to town Saturday in downtown Winnipeg.

Mike Postovit/Corus Entertainment
A A

It’s most wonderful time of the year for a lot of Winnipeg families, but the annual Santa Claus Parade might be more of a headache for some local drivers.

The parade hits downtown Winnipeg Saturday afternoon, and as a result, a number of roads will be closed.

READ MORE: SkipTheDishes donates $40K to Winnipeg Santa Claus Parade

The city said Wednesday that the following roads will be closed from 1:30 to 8 p.m. Saturday:

  • Portage Avenue from Sherbrook Street to Main Street
  • Portage Avenue East from Main Street to Westbrook Street
  • Hargrave, Colony, Vaughn, Kennedy, Edmonton, Garry, Fort, Carlton, Donald and Smith Streets will all be closed at Portage Avenue
  • Main Street southbound between McDermot Avenue and Graham Avenue
  • Main Street northbound between St. Mary Avenue and Portage Avenue
  • Pioneer Avenue westbound between Main Street and Westbrook Street
  • Westbrook Street southbound between Portage Avenue East and William Stephenson Way
  • William Stephenson Way eastbound between Main Street and Waterfront Drive

Winnipeg Transit will also re-route buses in the vicinity of the parade from 1:30 to 11 p.m.

The Santa Claus Parade, which has been a Winnipeg winter staple for over a century, was on the verge of cancellation this year due to financial struggles, but received the funding they needed in the nick of time.

WATCH: 2018 Holiday travel ideas for the family

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Christmas
Downtown Winnipeg
Holidays
Santa Claus
Santa Claus Parade
Winnipeg parade
winnipeg road closures
Winnipeg traffic
Xmas

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News