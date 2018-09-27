SkipTheDishes donates $40K to Winnipeg Santa Claus Parade

A large donation given to the Winnipeg Santa Claus Parade means the 108-year-old tradition is a step closer to being saved.

SkipTheDishes announced Thursday a $40,000 donation to the parade’s fundraising campaign, adding to about $40,000 raised through an online fundraiser so far.

This means the parade is only about $20,000 short of the $100,000 goal needed by Oct. 5 to prevent it from being cancelled.

“It was an outstanding phone call to get after the fundraising deadline went public on Monday,” said Winnipeg Santa Claus Parade Director Monica Derksen.

“We are extraordinarily grateful for SkipTheDishes’ support and it puts us an enormous leap forward for our October 5 fundraising deadline.”

SkipTheDishes is now calling on other businesses in the community to follow their footsteps.

“It’s going to take a community approach to solve this problem,” Skip’s Chris Simair told 680 CJOB Thursday morning. “Let’s all work together to create this awesome parade, keep it going for another 108 years.”

“I do hope that somebody else will step up and join the cause.”

