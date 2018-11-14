Santa Claus parades rolling through Guelph, Wellington County

Jolly Old St. Nicholas will be putting in overtime during the next several weeks with 13 Santa Claus parades scheduled in Guelph and Wellington County before Christmas.

There will be parades in the area on each weekend between Nov. 17 and Dec. 8.

READ MORE: Santa Claus is coming! Parades in Waterloo region

Here’s a list of Santa Claus parades in Guelph and Wellington County.

Guelph Community Santa Claus Parade

The festivities will begin on Nov. 18 with the 4th annual Santa Road Race at 1 p.m.

Runners will tackle the three-kilometre parade route and all proceeds will support Big Brothers Big Sisters of Guelph.

Participants can register up until race day.

The parade itself will start at 1:30 p.m. from Woolwich and Powell streets before wrapping up at Wyndham and Macdonell streets.

READ MORE: Sleeman Breweries founder to open distillery in Guelph

Spectators can enjoy milk and cookies with Santa Claus after the parade in Old Quebec Street Shoppes.

Harriston Santa Claus Parade

The annual parade will be on Nov. 17 at 7 p.m. and proceed through the downtown core.

Erin Santa Claus Parade

On Nov. 24 at 1:30 p.m., the parade will start at McCullough Drive and go north on Main Street.

It will finish at the Erin Fire Hall where there will be free hot chocolate and doughnuts. Children can also visit with Santa.

Elora Santa Claus Parade

The parade is on Nov. 24 at 6 p.m. and will proceed downtown Metcalfe Street before concluding at Bissell Park on Mill Street.

This year’s theme is A Very Beary Christmas and children are encouraged to bring their stuffed animals.

Arthur Santa Claus Parade

On Nov. 24, the parade will start at 7 p.m. and proceed through downtown Arthur.

Clifford Santa Claus Parade

The parade will make its way through the downtown core on Nov. 24 at 7 p.m.

Puslinch Santa Claus Parade

The parade is on Nov. 25 at 2 p.m., starting at the fire hall on County Road 34 and heading east to Brock Road.

READ MORE: Santa Claus is coming to Toronto, which means downtown road closures

It will then make its way south before concluding at the Puslinch Community Centre on Maple Leaf Lane where hot dogs and hot chocolate will be served.

Fergus Santa Claus Parade

The parade will start at 1:30 p.m. on Dec. 1 and will circle around the town using Hill Street West, Beatty Line, St. Andrews Street West and St. David Street North.

Food and cash donations will be accepted along with letters to Santa.

Palmerston Santa Claus Parade

The parade will travel through downtown Palmerston on Dec. 1 at 7 p.m.

Mount Forest Santa Claus Parade

The parade is on Dec. 7 at 7 p.m. and will proceed down Main Street.

Drayton Santa Claus Parade

On Dec. 7, the parade will start at 7 p.m. and make its way down Main Street.

Moorefield Santa Claus Parade

The parade is on Dec. 8 at 1 p.m. on McGivern Street.

Rockwood Farmer’s Santa Claus Parade Of Lights

The parade will start at 7 p.m. on Dec. 13 on Main Street before travelling on Highway 7 towards Guelph.

It’s the 26th annual event that sees Santa partner with the local farmers, who dress up their farm equipment for the parade.