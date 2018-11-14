Peterborough man slashed by assailant with a knife

A Peterborough man has been charged after a man was threatened and slashed with a knife on Tuesday night.

Police say around 9:10 p.m., officers were called to a Park Street address for an altercation between two men. One man is alleged to have pulled a knife on the other and uttered a threat to cause death or bodily harm.

“During the altercation, the victim received superficial cuts to a hand,” police stated Wednesday. “These were treated by paramedics at the scene.”

As a result of the investigation, police arrested Michael Schieb, 54, of McDonnel Street, and charged him with assault with a weapon and uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm.

He was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.