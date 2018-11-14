Driver charged after pedestrian struck in Bobcaygeon
A Lindsay, Ont., man faces charges after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in the village of Bobcaygeon early Sunday.
City of Kawartha Lakes OPP say officers and emergency services personnel responded to a collision involving a vehicle and a pedestrian on Head Street around 3:50 a.m.
“Preliminary investigation indicates that a vehicle was driven towards pedestrians resulting in one pedestrian being struck,” stated Const. Jackie Hildenbrand on Wednesday. “Involved parties were known to each other.”
The victim was taken to hospital in Lindsay with non-life-threatening injuries.
The investigation led to the arrest of the driver.
Brandon Finlay, 23, of Lindsay is charged with:
- Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle
- Assault with a weapon
- Failure to stop at the scene of an accident
In addition, police also arrested and charged Heather Harding, 21, of Lindsay, with assault with a weapon. No details were provided on her role in the incident.
