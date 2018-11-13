DDO residents call on city to lift tempo ban

Dollard-des-Ormeaux resident Charlotte Gibson wants the city to lift its ban on temporary car shelters.

She wants seniors, those with a disability and people suffering from a serious illness to be exempt from the city’s tempo restriction.

Gibson lives with a disability, and although she has a company come and remove snow from her driveway, she says it isn’t enough to give her freedom during the winter months.

“They do a good job of removing snow, but what about the ice? What about the snow on my car? I want to be able to live my life and not be stuck indoors,” says Gibson.

That’s the same message she took to Tuesday night’s council meeting.

And she wasn’t alone.

Giuliano Argentin’s wife is about to have double knee surgery and he is concerned about his own safety during the winter months.

“We are getting old, and with the shoveling and the freezing rain, it would really help to have tempos,” says Argentin.

The city’s mayor, Alex Bottausci, says the city provides grants to help seniors pay for shoveling and salting.

Council also told residents on Tuesday that it is debating the pros and cons of lifting the tempo ban for exceptional circumstances, but that a final decision won’t be made for this coming winter.