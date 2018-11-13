Lake effect snow, squalls impacting commuters in GTA and central Ontario

Commuters in parts of the GTA and central Ontario might experience white-out conditions overnight and during the morning commute due to lake effect snow moving through the region.

“The main snow event looks to be a snow squall developing off of Georgian Bay that will drop heavy amounts of snow and bring reduced visibility to Northern York, Durham and up toward the Barrie area,” Global News meteorologist Ross Hull said Tuesday evening.

“As temperatures plunge [Tuesday] night, that cold air will interact with the relatively warmer waters of Georgian Bay helping to intensify the squall through the morning commute on Wednesday.”



Story continues below Snow squall intensifying across the 400 and over portions of Northern York and Durham where a snow squall warning is in place – expect this band of snow to oscillate to the west overnight spreading the whiteout conditions. #onstorm pic.twitter.com/O8wTUHAoSU — Ross Hull (@Ross_Hull) November 14, 2018

Snow and ice in the Hamilton and Halton areas made for difficult driving conditions Tuesday evening. Several cars went off the road on Highway 407 in Burlington.

Hull said Barrie and the surrounding regions could see up to 15 centimetres. Meanwhile, parts of York and Durham regions could get between five and 15 centimetres due to squalls late Tuesday and early Wednesday.

When it comes to the Wednesday morning commute, Hull encouraged residents to bundle up and prepare for a longer travel time.

“Give yourself a refresher on those winter driving skills, have that winter emergency safety kit in your car handy, and give yourself plenty of time to get around during Wednesday morning’s commute – especially for those coming in from northern and eastern parts of the GTA,” he said.

With the arrival of an arctic air mass, Hull said the wind chill will make it feel like the temperature is in the minus double digits.

Several crashes along Highway 407 in #Burlington & #Oakville during earlier brief but intense snowfall. The roads were extremely icy and dangerous until salters arrived. No injuries reported. #onstorm pic.twitter.com/mWvRxZ3ydh — Jeremy Cohn (@JeremyGlobalTV) November 14, 2018