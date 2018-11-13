Barrie
Snow squall watch issued for Barrie, Midland, Orillia: Environment Canada

By Local Online Journalist (Barrie)  Global News

A snow squall watch is in effect for the Barrie, Midland, Orillia and Collingwood areas.

Doug Gamey, Global News
Environment Canada issued the watch early Tuesday morning, saying snow squalls are expected to develop Tuesday afternoon and will persist into the evening.

Officials say intense lake effect snow bands are expected to develop off Lake Huron and Georgian Bay this afternoon and will intensify and carry on overnight.

Environment Canada says some areas could receive up to five centimetres of snow this afternoon and nearly 15 centimetres tonight.

The weather agency is warning residents that visibility will be significantly reduced due to the heavy snow and the snow will accumulate quickly, making travel hazardous.

