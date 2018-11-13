Reboot of Weyburn movie theatre being discussed

It’s been nearly a year since the final credits rolled at the Weyburn movie theatre, but residents are still feeling the impact.

A fixture in the community for 45 years, Soo Theatre officially closed down in January due to wear and tear.

“It was something for the wife and kids to do. We don’t drive so it would be ideal to have it back here,” Weyburn resident Steven Smiley said.

In a recent article by Discover-Weyburn, Weyburn Regional Economic Development claims there are potential investors showing interest in bringing the big screen back to the city.

Weyburn city council has directed the organization to research similar-sized communities dealing with the same issue.

Both sides are expected to meet at the end of the month.

“I know a very successful theatre in another town with about 4,000 people. In that particular case, the population decided to support it. So can it work? Yeah. Will it? That remains to be seen,” said Jason Childs, University of Regina associate economics professor.

Until then, residents are left with no choice, but to drive to Regina or Estevan to watch the latest blockbuster.

“I drive a handicapped scooter and that’s not going to make it to Regina to go watch the big movies that come out,” Smiley said.

But before residents get a new movie theatre, council said they need a big player to come forward and put some money down.