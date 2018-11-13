Tracking system helps Okanagan police locate, collar SUV thieves

A man and a woman are in custody facing armed robbery charges, and tracking equipment played a large part in their arrest.

According to police, the two are believed to be responsible for robbing a couple at a bank ATM in Salmon Arm on Monday afternoon. The male suspect, 24, is alleged to have robbed the couple at knife-point, demanding money and the keys to their vehicle, an SUV.

READ MORE: 54 arrested in 3-month rash of Calgary vehicle thefts

Police said the masked suspect left with an undisclosed amount of cash and keys to the SUV, which the female victim handed over. The suspect was then joined by a 32-year-old female who had pink pair and printed pants. The two left in the SUV and fled towards Vernon.

The SUV, though, had On-Star, which allowed police to track the vehicle. The two suspects were located and arrested. The vehicle was recovered, along with cash and identification belonging to the victim.

Police say the two suspects, both of no fixed address, are in custody in Salmon Arm and are awaiting a court appearance to face charges of armed robbery, disguise with intent to commit an indictable offence and theft of a motor vehicle.