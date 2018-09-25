Crime
September 25, 2018 2:48 pm

Stolen vehicle leads to Liquor Mart theft arrests

By Online Journalist  Global News

A number of suspects in recent Liquor Mart robberies were arrested by police on Monday.

A police investigation of a stolen vehicle led to five arrests and the revelation that three of the people arrested were also suspects in numerous Liquor Mart thefts.

Police followed a vehicle from Notre Dame Avenue and St. James Street early Monday morning to the 300 block of Blake Street, where it was abandoned. With the help of a K9 unit and the Tactical Support Team, four adults and one youth were arrested without incident.

The youth, a 16-year-old girl, was charged with possession of goods obtained by crime over $5,000, two counts of possession of goods obtained by crime under $5,000, and two counts of failing to comply with an undertaking. She was also charged in connection with 38 separate thefts from Liquor Marts where $18,500 in merchandise was stolen.

David Ackabee, 21, was charged with possession of goods obtained by crime over $5,000 and failure to comply with a recognizance. He was also charged in relation to seven separate thefts from Liquor Marts where $3,900 in merchandise was stolen.

Manny Rae Chudrick, 19, was charged with possession of goods obtained by crime over $5,000 and mischief. Chudrick was also charged in connection with 10 separate thefts from Liquor Marts where $6,400 in merchandise was stolen.

Two women, 19 and 21, were each charged with possession of goods obtained by crime over $5,000 and released on promises to appear.

