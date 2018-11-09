Man, 19, charged following rash of thefts from vehicles in Bible Hill

A 19-year-old man is facing charges after several items were stolen from vehicles in Bible Hill, N.S.

Nova Scotia RCMP say the thefts occurred in the early morning hours of Wednesday.

Police say tips from the public led them to Cameron York Lindsay, who was arrested on Thursday. He appeared in court in Truro court the same day to face two counts of possession of property, theft under $5000 and breach of a court order.

Lindsay has been released and is scheduled to appear in court again on Dec. 5

READ MORE: 2 youths charged in robbery at NSLC store in Lower Sackville

Police are still working to determine the owners of the recovered property. Anyone who had their vehicle broken into Wednesday is asked to contact Colchester District RCMP at 902-893-6820.

The RCMP is reminding the public to secure their vehicles and keep valuables out of sight, especially with the approaching holiday season.