RCMP seek new leads in alleged assault of former Claresholm councillor

RCMP in Claresholm, Alta., are hoping to drum up new leads in the alleged assault of a former town councillor.

Donna Courage alleges she was assaulted in her own home by an unknown man on Jan. 20, 2018, and was later taken to hospital for treatment of her injuries.

RCMP released a sketch of the suspect, shortly after the alleged assault was reported, and released it again on Tuesday in the hopes of gathering new leads in the case.

Mounties told Global News that investigators initially received a handful of tips, but none of them led to identifying the suspect in the sketch.

Donna Courage was elected to Claresholm’s town council in October 2017, but her tenure later became the subject of controversy, after her husband co-founded a Citizens’ Coalition demanding transparency and accountability from council.

She was seen by many as a lone wolf, often voting the opposite way of her fellow council colleagues.

Courage resigned from her position in August 2018.

RCMP are asking anyone who may have any information of the alleged assault, or the identity of the man in the composite sketch, to contact Claresholm RCMP at 403-625-4445 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.