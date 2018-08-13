Controversial town councillor resigns in Claresholm, Alta.

Donna Courage, a councillor in Claresholm, Alta. who filed a human rights complaint against the town, has resigned.

Mayor Doug MacPherson made the announcement shortly after a regular meeting of town council got underway on Monday evening.

“It is unfortunate that she chose to resign,” MacPherson told council.

“I’m not going to really address too much of it at this time.”

The first-term councillor was elected in October 2017 as part of an entirely new town council but has since been the subject of controversy.

Her husband, Paul Champion, co-founded the Claresholm Citizens Coalition, a group demanding transparency and accountability from council.

Courage’s ties to that group were seen by some, including her council colleagues, as inappropriate.

In January, Courage claimed the situation resulted in her being assaulted in her home.

RCMP investigated the matter but to date, no charges have been laid.

Courage said she was taken to hospital for treatment of injuries suffered in the attack.

That incident garnered attention from politicians across Alberta, with Premier Rachel Notley taking to Twitter to share a message of support for the councillor.

In early February, a human rights complaint filed by Courage was made public during a special meeting of Claresholm’s town council.

It’s not known what the human rights complaint is based on, but in an interview with Global News in January, Courage mentioned there was bullying taking place.

Courage declined an interview with Global News following that special meeting.

When reached by phone on Monday, Courage confirmed to Global News that she had resigned.

“I am not the story here,” Courage said.

“If you want to do a story, find out why Municipal Affairs allows small town Alberta governments to hijack their towns — they’re a toothless tiger with no interest in fair government,” she added.

“There are many towns across Canada that have cases of bullying, abuse and intimidation — not only Claresholm, but a lot of them — and yet Municipal Affairs will not step up to the plate and fix the problem.”

Courage also told Global News Monday that she felt bullied by members of Claresholm’s town council, but would not elaborate on any specific incidents during her time in office.

