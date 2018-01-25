‘It’s a huge conflict of interest’: inside the Claresholm council dispute

October’s municipal election brought a changing of the guard in the political landscape of Claresholm, Alta. An entirely new council was voted in and so far, working together appears to be problematic.

Councillor Donna Courage told Global News that she’s willing to work with mayor and council, “As long as they don’t keep bullying me.”

Courage claims she’s being treated as an outsider, in part because of her husband.

“My wife’s been told several times by mayor and council to gag your man,” Courage’s husband Paul Champion said.

But one councillor disputes that claim.

“No. That’s never been said,” Lise Shulze said. “No. We’re all allowed to agree to disagree.”

Champion co-founded the Claresholm Citizen’s Coalition, a group demanding transparency and accountability from council. But some are questioning the coalition’s credibility.

“We’re (council) supposed to hold ourselves accountable,” Mayor Doug MacPherson said. “We’re supposed to be a unified voice, but that doesn’t seem to happen here. I don’t agree with the fact that her husband runs the coalition.”

Shulze said she also sees Courage’s association with the coalition as a problem.

“I would say it’s a huge conflict of interest,” Shulze said. “There’s no way for the council to move forward while this coalition is hanging on.”

Courage doesn’t believe there’s any issue with her hunsband’s involvement with the coalition.

“He’s a citizen. It’s freedom of speech,” Courage said. “He’s allowed to say or do whatever he chooses.”

Courage claims the situation resulted in her being assaulted in her home on Saturday.

“I opened the door thinking it was my friends and they kicked the door open and pushed me back,” Courage said. “The door hit my face. He said, ‘Be quiet. Leave town.’”

RCMP are investigating the alleged assault.

While speaking with Global News Wednesday night at a municipal planning meeting, some attendees interrupted the interview to express their opinions on Courage.

“You do not represent me, or the majority of the people here,” Claresholm resident Shauna Anderson told Courage, while another resident yelled obscenities in the background.

She said she believes the coalition is not a true representation of the community.

“Claresholm has a population of approximately 3,700 people and the Claresholm coalition consists of about five,” Anderson said.

Champion said they have close to 20 active members.

The coalition is asking for more transparency from council, however Champion himself has been criticized for operating under the alias Richard Boone on the coalition’s Facebook page. Champion addressed his use of the alias in a Facebook post that reads in part:

The group went public at the end of December. Champion said he had previously told his wife about the coalition.

“I told her that we were forming a group and she was alright with that,” Champion said on Wednesday.

However, in a Jan. 2 Facebook post, Courage indicated she was just learning of the group, saying she was, “proud of those who are brave enough to stand up for themselves and be the ‘watch dog for town council.’”

The coaltion is still active, but the Facebook page has been taken down.

This week, the issue reached the provincial level. Municipal Affairs Minister Shaye Anderson spoke with Courage and is offering mediation services to the town council, but for an official inquiry to occur, a petition must be signed by at least 20 per cent of the municipality’s population.

Below is a statement from Anderson, which also addressed the reported assault.

“This news was very upsetting and our thoughts are with Councillor Courage. I spoke to her personally on Wednesday and wished her a speedy and full recovery. The ability for all people to speak out and speak up is fundamental to our democratic society. No one, elected or unelected, should have to worry about their safety at home or at work. Councillors make incredible contributions to building Alberta communities and our government will continue to support them. We are offering mediation services to Claresholm town council and will continue to work collaboratively with them moving forward.”

Shaye Anderson, Minister of Municipal Affairs

The mayor believes the political divide has actually brought the community together.