Claresholm councillor files human rights complaint against town

A Claresholm, Alta. town councillor has filed a human rights complaint against the town.

The complaint by Councillor Donna Courage was made public Thursday night during a special meeting at the town’s office.

READ MORE: ‘It’s a huge conflict of interest’: inside the Claresholm council dispute

In recent weeks, Courage made it publicly known that she feels like she’s being treated like an outsider, which drew criticism from some in the community.

Shortly after, Courage claims she was attacked in her own home and was taken to hospital for treatment of her injuries.

READ MORE: RCMP investigate alleged assault of Claresholm town councillor

It’s not known at this time what the human rights complaint is based on, but in an interview with Global News last week, she mentioned there was some sort of bullying going on.

Courage declined an interview with Global News on Thursday.

WATCH: A Claresholm councillor is going public after an alleged assault during a home invasion. Donna Courage had originally thought about resigning, but has since decided to stay in her position after receiving overwhelming support. But as Matt Battochio reports, there’s more to the story. (Aired Jan. 25, 2018.)