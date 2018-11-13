Manitoba Moose drop morning game in San Antonio to open road trip

It was a rough start to the road trip for the Manitoba Moose.

The San Antonio Rampage scored three times in the third period in a 5-0 win over the Moose on Tuesday at the AT & T Center.

It was a 10:30 a.m. puck drop in Texas for the school-day game as the Moose kicked off a four-game road trip with their third loss in their last four outings.

Rampage goalie Jordan Binnington only had to make 16 saves for his second shutout of the season.

Jordan Nolan notched a pair of goals in the win. Former Moose forward Ryan Olsen also found the net while Chris Butler and Samuel Blais added the other Rampage markers. Former Winnipeg Jets forward Chris Thorburn recorded two assists for San Antonio.

A total of four fighting majors were handed out and Moose centre Felix Girard was given a match penalty for a check to the head. The Rampage scored a pair of goals on the ensuing man advantage. The Rampage finished the game 2-for-8 on the powerplay. The two teams combined for a total of 74 penalty minutes in a penalty filled affair.

The newest Moose, Logan Shaw, made his organizational debut after signing with the Winnipeg Jets over the weekend. He had one shot and two penalty minutes.

Eric Comrie stopped 24 of 29 shots in net for Manitoba.

The Moose continue the road trip on Wednesday against the Texas Stars beginning at 7:00 p.m.

NOTES: The Winnipeg Jets also placed Moose forward Dennis Everberg on unconditional waivers for the purpose of terminating his contract. The 26-year-old had one assist in 11 games with the Moose this season.