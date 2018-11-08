3-goal third period propels Grand Rapids Griffins past Manitoba Moose

In a rematch from last season’s playoffs the Grand Rapids Griffins struck for three goals in the third period to defeat the Manitoba Moose.

After the Moose opened the scoring the Griffins scored four unanswered goals as they handed the Moose a 4-1 loss on Thursday at Bell MTS Place.

Chris Terry scored two goals including an empty netter. He also added an assist for a three-point night. Matt Puempel had a goal and a helper, while Filip Hronek notched the other marker for the Griffins.

After having the better scoring chances in the early going the Moose ended up being badly outshot 39-27.

“To me, the first period was a good period for us,” Moose head coach Pascal Vincent said. “And then the second, there was a momentum switch, and we didn’t recover in the third.”

The Moose have now dropped two in a row.

WATCH: Highlights Griffins vs. Moose — Nov. 8

Winnipeg Jets draft pick Logan Stanley scored his first professional goal in the loss.

“I’m happy I got it out of the way,” Stanley said.

“I’ve had some good chances so far this year that I haven’t capitalized on, so it was nice for that one to go in. But it definitely would have been a lot nicer had we won.”

RELATED: Manitoba Moose assign Winnipeg Jets’ draft pick to ECHL

Eric Comrie made his first start for the Moose in more than two weeks after accompanying the Jets to Finland. He was magnificent in a losing cause as he made several outstanding saves.

“I really haven’t skated much in the last 12 days,” Comrie said. “When I was in Finland, I maybe skated an hour the whole time, so I’m a little bit rusty. I’m not used to being on the ice, but it felt good to get back in there.”

Comrie finished with 35 stops.

“He was pretty good,” Vincent said. “He gave us a chance to be in the game, so I thought he was really good.”

Patrik Rybar made 26 saves in goal for Grand Rapids.

After missing time with injuries, both Kristian Vesalainen and Skyler McKenzie returned to the Moose lineup but both were held without a point.

RELATED: Moose meet and greet at Assiniboine Park Zoo

The announced attendance was 2,581.

The rematch goes on Saturday at 6 p.m. at Bell MTS Place as the Moose conclude their four-game homestand.