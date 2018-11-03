Moose meet and greet at Assiniboine Park Zoo

Members of the Manitoba Moose will be on hand this Sunday at the Assiniboine Park Zoo.

A special jersey and cheque presentation kicks things off at 1:30 p.m. That will be followed by a polar bear viewing experience located at Gateway to the Arctic building, with the festivities wrapping up at 3 p.m.

The hockey club will present a cheque for $8,540 to the zoo. The team debuted polar bear alternate jerseys last January and auctioned them off following the game.

All of the auction proceeds will go towards the Assiniboine Park Conservancy’s Polar Bear Rescue Team. The team focuses the majority of their efforts on polar bear rescues and conservation.

Following the afternoon’s activities, the players will be located throughout the zoo’s Churchill exhibit to mingle with fans. A scavenger hunt will take place were visitors will collect stamps from members of the team to entered in for a chance to win a signed jersey and tickets to an upcoming game.

The team will slide on polar bear alternate jerseys once again on Feb. 10, 2019 when the Texas Stars visit Bell MTS Place. The Moose return to home ice this Friday against the Chicago Wolves at 7 p.m. following a three game road trip which ended in Milwaukee on Tuesday night.

WATCH: HIGHLIGHTS: AHL San Antonio vs Manitoba – Oct. 19