Manitoba Moose assign Winnipeg Jets’ draft pick to ECHL

The Manitoba Moose assigned defenceman Jacob Cederholm to their ECHL affiliate.

The Moose sent Cederholm to the Jacksonville Icemen on Wednesday.

Cederholm, 20, had yet to play in a game this season. He made his AHL debut with the Moose last spring where he appeared in a single game prior to the playoffs.

Cederholm played for three different teams in Sweden last season. He won the Swedish SuperElit league championship with HV71 J20 where he recorded two assists in six playoff games.

The Jets selected Cederholm in the fourth round with the 97th overall selection in the 2016 NHL Draft.

The Moose continue their four-game homestand on Thursday with the first of back-to-back games against the Grand Rapids Griffins at Bell MTS Place.