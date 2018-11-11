Sports
November 11, 2018 11:33 am
Updated: November 11, 2018 11:52 am

Winnipeg Jets recall Sami Niku from Moose; sign Shaw to two-way contract

By Reporter  Global News

Sami Niku has been recalled by the Winnipeg Jets.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
A A

The Winnipeg Jets have recalled defenceman Sami Niku from the Manitoba Moose.

The 22-year-old from Finland has five points (1 goal, 4 assists) in 12 games with the Moose this season.

Niku was named the AHL’s top defenceman and a first-team all-star last year after recording 54 points (16 goals, 38 assists).

The defender scored a goal in his only game with the Jets last season.

READ MORE: Kulikov to miss four weeks

The recall comes a day after the Jets announced defenceman Dmitry Kulikov will miss at least a month with an upper-body injury.

Jets sign Shaw

The Jets also announced the signing of forward Logan Shaw to a one-year, two-way contract worth $675,000.

Shaw has five points in seven games with the AHL’s San Diego Gulls this season. The 26-year-old from Nova Scotia has played in 180 career NHL games with the Anaheim Ducks, Florida Panthers, and Montreal Canadiens and has 31 career points.

The Jets (9-5-1) host the New Jersey Devils Sunday night at 6 p.m.

Watch: Moose fall to Grand Rapids Griffins

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
AHL
Manitoba Moose
NHL
Sami Niku
Winnipeg Jets

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News