Winnipeg Jets recall Sami Niku from Moose; sign Shaw to two-way contract
The Winnipeg Jets have recalled defenceman Sami Niku from the Manitoba Moose.
The 22-year-old from Finland has five points (1 goal, 4 assists) in 12 games with the Moose this season.
Niku was named the AHL’s top defenceman and a first-team all-star last year after recording 54 points (16 goals, 38 assists).
The defender scored a goal in his only game with the Jets last season.
The recall comes a day after the Jets announced defenceman Dmitry Kulikov will miss at least a month with an upper-body injury.
Jets sign Shaw
The Jets also announced the signing of forward Logan Shaw to a one-year, two-way contract worth $675,000.
Shaw has five points in seven games with the AHL’s San Diego Gulls this season. The 26-year-old from Nova Scotia has played in 180 career NHL games with the Anaheim Ducks, Florida Panthers, and Montreal Canadiens and has 31 career points.
The Jets (9-5-1) host the New Jersey Devils Sunday night at 6 p.m.
