Winnipeg Jets defenceman Kulikov to miss 4 weeks with upper-body injury

Winnipeg Jets defenceman Dmitry Kulikov is expected to miss at least a month with an upper-body injury.

Kulikov did not finish Friday night’s game after a check from Colorado Avalanche forward Gabriel Bourque in the first period.

In six games this year, Kulikov has one assist. He played in 62 games last season before suffering a back injury that he had been dealing with since his time with the Buffalo Sabers.

The Jets are also expected to call up a defenceman from the Manitoba Moose in time for Sunday’s game against the New Jersey Devils.

The Moose host the Grand Rapids Griffins in AHL action Saturday night.