Montreal West community helps local florist after Royal Canadian Legion donations stolen

In honour of Remembrance Day, Montreal West florist Alex Yoo offered free pumpkins outside his shop to patrons who made a small donation.

All proceeds were to be given to the Royal Canadian Legion.

However, when Yoo went outside to collect the donation bucket at the end of the day, it was gone.

Video footage from the shop’s security cameras showed two people walking away with the charitable donations.

Yoo took to social media and posted the security footage. Many of his followers denounced the act.

Salvatore Sansalone, a neighbouring business owner on Westminster North, found it sickening when he saw the video.

“They died for us, and to come and steal from a local florist that’s trying to make a living and trying to help society, I really do not find it just,” Sansalone said.

Sansalone, who has worked on Westminster for years, says incidents like these don’t usually happen in the area.

“We don’t see that all here. It’s such a quiet neighborhood — very, very quiet,” he said.

A formal police report has been filed, but Yoo has sympathy for the suspected thieves.

“I do not want them to go to jail or anything,” Yoo said.

Since the incident, Yoo has received an outpouring of support from local community members.

The florist has raised over $200 for the Legion from client donations.

Yoo and his social media followers have also urged people to donate on online at the Royal Canadian Legion of Quebec Poppy Fund.

Yoo says the positive outpouring of support has been touching.

“It’s a wonder, all the warm thoughts and the caring words. It’s truly wonderful to see,” Yoo said.