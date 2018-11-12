Scott Thompson: Remembrance Day reminds us we’re sliding backwards

Back in the 1970s, many thought Remembrance Day was losing its significance.

What had once been a day off was reduced to a moment of silence, with little explanation of the past or the day’s significance to our young.

With the First and Second World Wars a fading memory and peace at hand, most thought we had learned from our mistakes and vowed it would never happen again.

That all changed after 9/11, though, and then the gatherings started growing every year.

That change was evident again this year with the 100th anniversary of the armistice that ended the First World War.

The message, however, was different this Remembrance Day, with the acknowledgement by world leaders that we may be sliding backwards.

President Emmanuel Macron of France warned of “old demons” coming to the surface, a comment likely directed at Donald Trump for his nationalistic rhetoric.

Perhaps a reason this past Remembrance Day was so significant is not only because it marks 100 years since the armistice, but because it’s also the first year we’ve felt that we’re returning to those times, rather than learning from them.

That’s scary.

