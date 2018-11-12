N.S. teen charged with public mischief for allegedly faking abduction

A 16-year-old girl is facing public mischief charges after police allege the teen faked her abduction.

Halifax District RCMP say they responded to a call of an abduction just before 6 p.m. Nov. 10 in Fall River.

The girl had been sending texts to her mother to say some people were trying to take her out of the province.

RCMP made patrols and discovered the girl was actually with friends in Liverpool, N.S.

The teen was arrested in Greenfield, N.S. and taken to a family member’s home. She is facing charges of public mischief and is scheduled to appear in court Dec. 20.