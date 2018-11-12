Suspects in Forward Avenue incident arrested Sunday: London police

Two individuals, wanted by London police in relation to an incident on Forward Avenue last week, were found and arrested over the weekend.

On Thursday around 2:30 p.m., officers spotted a stolen vehicle parked outside a home on Forward Avenue just southwest of downtown London. Police believed a firearm was associated with the vehicle and called in their emergency response unit for help.

The street was closed throughout the afternoon and evening, and multiple police and police vehicles were involved in the response. About seven hours later officers seized a pickup truck that had been reported stolen, an SKS replica firearm, several bikes, and a small motorcycle.

An unidentified man was arrested and turned over to the OPP in relation to a provincial police investigation.

Warrants were issued for the arrest of two people, 26-year-old Donald MacMillion from Ilderton and 24-year-old Chantalle Daw from London. London police say MacMillion and Daw were found and arrested on Sunday.

MacMillion is charged with two counts of possession of stolen property over $5,000 and two counts of breaching his probation. Daw is charged with failing to comply with recognizance.

Anyone with information in relation to this incident is asked to call the London Police Service at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).