Regina’s first legal cannabis dispensary opens its doors Saturday

Previously, southern Saskatchewan customers would have to make the trek to the nearby rural municipality of Edenwold or Moose Jaw to legally purchase cannabis.

But despite the frigid weather, a few long-time smokers and curious residents lined up outside The Cannabis Co. YQR on Saturday to take a peek at Regina’s first pot shop.

“I just wanted to see what a pot shop looks like. If I ever decide to start smoking, I won’t have to drive so far away,” said Regina resident Spencer Swain.

Located on the fringe of the warehouse district, The Cannabis Co. YQR sells dried marijuana, products to aid in consumption and clothing.

About 15 people are allowed to enter the store at a time, with an infographic outlining Saskatchewan’s weed laws hanging just inside.

Management declined to provide a full price sheet, but dried cannabis currently ranges between $8.88 and $14.63 per gram for more potent and high-end products.

Prices are expected to change when more stock comes in, says management. In the three and a half weeks since legalization, supply has been an issue province-wide.

The store currently doesn’t have samples to see or smell, but staff members and booklets are available to help people navigate what might be uncharted territory.

Storefronts for five other approved Regina cannabis shops still appear to be either empty or under renovation.

Opening dates are still hazy, but owners must begin sales by Oct. 17, 2019. If a business passes that deadline, SLGA could revoke their permit and give it to another applicant.