Thousands of customers visit cannabis stores on opening day in Sask.

Despite only a handful of recreational cannabis shops being open in Saskatchewan on Oct. 17, six to be exact, thousands of people lined up and bought pot legally for the first time in Canada.

Just outside Regina, in the RM of Edenwold, Eden generated over 850 sales. Owner Allen Kilback did not know what to expect and was happy with the customer enthusiasm.

Staff at the store said business reached a more steady level Thursday, but anticipate another post-work hours rush.

Fire and Flower saw successful opening days in both Yorkton and North Battleford.

“Yesterday was a great day for our store in Yorkton and newly acquired store in North Battleford. We served thousands of customers and were grateful for their patience as they waited to experience Fire & Flower. Our processes for serving our customers and ensuring they had an excellent experience became smoother and more efficient throughout the day,” Fire and Flower finance vice president Nadia Vattovaz said.

“Our sales were brisk and we have already placed orders with licensed producers to replenish our products. We continue to have a strong mix of products in all locations for our customers and look forward to another great day today. ”

Over in the neighbouring community of Battleford, Jimmy’s Cannabis Shop attracted more than 300 customers. The store saw more business in Martensville, with more than 600 people coming out for opening day. A line formed outside the doors Thursday, prior to opening.

Day two of legal pot and people are already lined up at Jimmy’s Cannabis Shop in Martensville to legally light up!! #yxe #sask #cannabis #pot #weed pic.twitter.com/gKMxrvNCoS — Meaghan Craig (@MCraigGlobal) October 18, 2018

Jimmy’s Cannabis Shop CEO John Thomas said there is no set date when the company will begin online sales. The original plan was to launch online sales on Oct. 17.

Finally, the small town of Esterhazy saw 250 customers walk through the door at Lush Leaf.