Federal government to spend $5M cleaning up Shannon Park, site of potential CFL stadium

The federal government is looking for a contractor to clean up and remove 24,000 tonnes of contaminated soil from the site of a former military housing complex in Dartmouth, N.S. — and it wants the soil gone by spring.

The details are contained in tender documents posted on the federal government’s website Friday.

Shannon Park has stood empty since 2003. Eventually, in 2014, it was purchased by the Canada Lands Company. All of the buildings on the property were demolished by 2017.

Shannon Park has since been identified as the preferred location of a 24,000-seat stadium by Maritime Football Limited Partnership, an organization hoping to bring a CFL franchise to Canada’s East Coast.

The stadium is still waiting for approval from the Halifax Regional Municipality and is estimated to cost between $170 million and $190 million.

Documents posted in the tender indicate that whoever is awarded the contract will be responsible for “the excavation, transport and disposal of impacted soils and backfill of the excavation area.”

Arsenic and hydrocarbons are some of the contaminants the federal government says are in the 24,000 tonnes of soil.

Ottawa estimates the cost to remove the soil is between $1 million and $5 million, and the document says the federal government wants the removal to be finished by March 29, 2019.

A visit to the Shannon Park site is being arranged for prospective bidders on Nov. 15.