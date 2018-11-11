18-year-old man hospitalized after shooting in White Rock

An 18-year-old man is in hospital recovering from a gunshot wound following an incident in the early hours of Sunday morning.

White Rock RCMP responded to reports of shots fired just after midnight Sunday and found an injured man near Pacific Avenue and Dolphin Street.

Lower Mainland RCMP Insp. Dale Carr said that further investigation led Mounties to a home on Columbia Street near Balsam Street.

“We brought in the police dog service and conducted a track because we were given some information that individuals were seen running from the area,” said Carr.

“There was a lot of commotion. The house had a lot of partiers revelling at this address that we came to.”

“(The victim’s injury is) non-life-threatening, and he’s been taken to a trauma hospital where he is being treated for that injury, where he’s expected to fully recover,” Carr added.

Investigators are piecing together what might have led to the shooting.

Following the incident, police seized one vehicle and arrested three people.

“We are working through who these people are and how they are known to each other. At this point, it doesn’t appear we have located a weapon. We will be searching the property, residence and that vehicle,” Carr said.

Carr says the public is not at risk and the incident is isolated.