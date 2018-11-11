This week on ‘Focus Montreal’: Nov. 10

Focus Montreal introduces Montrealers to the people who are shaping our community by bringing their stories into focus.

The challenge of peace

This weekend marks the 100-year anniversary of the end of the First World War — a war that claimed the lives of 17 million soldiers and civilians between 1914 and 1918.

In Britain, people are commemorating the anniversary of the armistice with a moving tribute at the Tower of London, where 10,000 torches will be lit in the moat around the tower.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is attending Remembrance Day ceremonies in France, where many of the greatest battles in which Canadians fought and died were waged.

Closer to home, the Royal Montreal Regiment is marking the anniversary with a special exhibit called “War is Over: The Challenge of Peace.”

Honorary Lt.-Col. Colin Robinson joined senior anchor Jamie Orchard to explain what the exhibit is all about.

To learn more about the regiment or the exhibit, visit the Royal Montreal Regiment Museum website.

U.S. midterm elections

The Democrats headed into the midterm elections on Nov. 6 hoping to sweep the House and the Senate.

While they took control of the House, the Republicans held onto the Senate, gaining two seats.

U.S. President Donald Trump took to Twitter, claiming victory despite his party’s 27-seat loss in the House of Representatives.

The Democrats also see their gains as a resounding victory and intend to unleash new legal and political challenges against Trump and his administration.

Political analyst Raphael Jacob sat down with Orchard to discuss how Americans are more divided now than ever.

Second chance?

An animal shelter in the United States is trying to save the life of a pit bull-type dog that attacked two children in Montreal North over the summer.

A four-year-old girl and her seven-year-old brother both suffered serious injuries when the dog bit them in separate incidents.

The dog is currently being held by the Montreal SPCA pending the results of a police investigation.

A New York-based group has filed a request in Superior Court asking that the dog be transferred to its shelter instead of being euthanized.

Montreal lawyer Daniel Goldwater is representing the group. He joined Orchard to discuss the case.