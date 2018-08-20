Two young boys suffer serious injuries in Montreal dog attack

Two young brothers were seriously injured on Sunday when they were bitten by a dog in Montreal.

Police say the boys’ family had agreed to look after the dog, which belonged to an acquaintance, in their apartment in the Montreal North neighbourhood.

But in the family’s apartment Sunday morning, the animal attacked a four-year-old child, leaving him with severe head injuries.

The family did not contact police at that time, instead locking the animal in the apartment. Police spokesman Manuel Couture says the child was taken to hospital by relatives.

Later that day, the dog managed to escape the apartment and attacked the boy’s seven-year-old brother on the street, seriously injuring his arm.

Police say several people called 911, and one citizen intervened in the attack on Saint-Michel Boulevard.