Montreal moves to ban calèches, tightens animal welfare laws

The City of Montreal announced two sets of measures that change the way animals are dealt with in the city.

After years of animal welfare advocates pushing for a ban, horse-drawn calèches will be prohibited inside Montreal city limits beginning Dec. 31, 2019.

City officials say the 2019 deadline will give calèche drivers a chance to adjust to the new reality.

Related Video of horse collapsed in Old Montreal renews calls to ban calèche industry

READ MORE: Calèche horse collapses in Old Port of Montreal

A slew of other measures pertaining to domestic pets were also outlined by the city.

As of July 2019, pet shop owners can only sell animals that come from shelters.

READ MORE: Calèche horse, car collide in Griffintown, sparking debate over safety

Dogs, cats and rabbits must be sterilized as of January 2020.

Under the new plan, anyone who is found guilty of harming an animal will lose their licence to own one.

Stricter rules for dogs

Dogs that attempt to bite someone will have to undergo an evaluation.

As it stands, only dogs who have successfully bitten someone is subject to that rule.

Dogs weighing 20 kg or more must be on a harness or leash.