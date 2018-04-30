Canada
April 30, 2018 2:02 pm

Owners of Montreal pig named Babe won’t be forced to give him up

By The Canadian Press

Mario Ramos and his family were told to get rid of their pet pig after a neighbour complained.

Global News
Babe the pig can rest easy.

The 27-kilogram porker will not be getting evicted from the east-end Montreal condo he shares with his owners and their baby.

Mario Ramos and his wife Sara-Maude Ravenelle received the good news Monday after a visit from Pierre Lessard-Blais, the mayor of their borough.

The couple faced the prospect of giving up the family pet after a complaint from a neighbour prompted a notice from the city that says micro pigs aren’t on the list of allowable pets.

But Ramos says the mayor told them all current owners of such animals in Montreal can keep them.

He says the city doesn’t want to create a situation where the pigs will be abandoned.

Ramos says he was told the city is working on a new animal control bylaw and details will be announced soon.

The existing bylaw was put in place by the previous administration under former mayor Denis Coderre.

