Owners of Montreal pig named Babe won’t be forced to give him up

Babe the pig can rest easy.

The 27-kilogram porker will not be getting evicted from the east-end Montreal condo he shares with his owners and their baby.

READ MORE: Montreal family fights to keep pet pig

Mario Ramos and his wife Sara-Maude Ravenelle received the good news Monday after a visit from Pierre Lessard-Blais, the mayor of their borough.

The couple faced the prospect of giving up the family pet after a complaint from a neighbour prompted a notice from the city that says micro pigs aren’t on the list of allowable pets.

WATCH BELOW: The fight to save Babe the pig

But Ramos says the mayor told them all current owners of such animals in Montreal can keep them.

READ MORE: ‘I do promise that Molly died humanely’: Owner who killed adopted pig apologizes

He says the city doesn’t want to create a situation where the pigs will be abandoned.

Ramos says he was told the city is working on a new animal control bylaw and details will be announced soon.

READ MORE: ‘Christopher the travelling pig’ gaining fans around the world

The existing bylaw was put in place by the previous administration under former mayor Denis Coderre.

WATCH BELOW: ‘Christopher the travelling pig’ has thousands of Instagram followers