‘Christopher the travelling pig’ gaining fans around the world

A couple on Montreal’s south shore are parents to Instagram’s next big rising star, but this budding celebrity spends most of his time eating and sleeping in his room.

Christopher the travelling pig has over 23,000 followers on Instagram, and his guardians Marilyn and Jonathan Duguay say they couldn’t be more proud.

“I always wanted to have a pig,” Marilyn told Global News.

“I thought they were animals that were super smart and kind.”

The couple rescued Christopher about a year ago, and say they completely fell in love with him.

He is a playful pig who loves his toys and hunting for Cheerios in his ball pit.

But goofing around at home isn’t how Christopher garnered his legions of fans.

Christopher, like his mother and father, has developed a taste for travel, gaining admirers along the way.

“He loves sleeping, eating and he loves to travel with us,” Jonathan said.

From Hollywood…

…to Harvard…

…and many places in between.

Christopher has more than a few stamps in his passport.

However, travelling with a pet that is normally thought of as livestock isn’t easy.

“It is a lot of paperwork,” Marilyn said.

“When we travel with Christopher in the United States, we have to import him just like a commercial pig, then we have to export him back.”

The pair says it’s worth the effort because they hate to be without him.

While to some, the social media fame and photo ops might seem like a travelling circus, the Duguays insist it’s Christopher who calls the shots.

“It’s not a circus animal, if he doesn’t like it we stop,” Jonathan said.

With ideas for a web series and TV shows being bounced around, Christopher the travelling pig may very well become a household name.