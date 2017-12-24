Halifax police end search for runaway pig after hamming it up on social media
Police say they believe a wayward pig has made it home after roaming around Dartmouth, N.S.
Halifax Regional Police tweeted on Saturday that the force is ending its search for the owners of a black-and-white pig that was spotted roaming around Dartmouth’s north end.
READ: N.S. farmers left without sense of security after livestock stolen, pig butchered
Police say officers searched the area for the portly animal, but to no avail.
The force put out a call on Twitter on Friday asking pig owners to contact police if their pet was missing, adding the hashtag “#ucantmakethisstuffup.”
Some social media users were skeptical about the post’s sincerity, but the official HRP Twitter account assured that while they like to “ham it up,” they were indeed searching for a pig.
READ MORE: Marcel the mini pig loose in Halifax safely returned home
Police tweeted on Saturday that after receiving no reports of a missing pig, they were left to conclude that the runaway had wandered its way back home.
© 2017 The Canadian Press
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.