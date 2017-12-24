Canada
December 24, 2017 3:33 pm

Halifax police end search for runaway pig after hamming it up on social media

By The Canadian Press
File/ Global News
A A

Police say they believe a wayward pig has made it home after roaming around Dartmouth, N.S.

Halifax Regional Police tweeted on Saturday that the force is ending its search for the owners of a black-and-white pig that was spotted roaming around Dartmouth’s north end.

READ: N.S. farmers left without sense of security after livestock stolen, pig butchered

Police say officers searched the area for the portly animal, but to no avail.

The force put out a call on Twitter on Friday asking pig owners to contact police if their pet was missing, adding the hashtag “#ucantmakethisstuffup.”

Some social media users were skeptical about the post’s sincerity, but the official HRP Twitter account assured that while they like to “ham it up,” they were indeed searching for a pig.

READ MORE: Marcel the mini pig loose in Halifax safely returned home

Police tweeted on Saturday that after receiving no reports of a missing pig, they were left to conclude that the runaway had wandered its way back home.

© 2017 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Dartmouth
Halifax
Halifax Regional Police
HRM
Missing Pig

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News