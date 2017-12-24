Halifax police end search for runaway pig after hamming it up on social media

Police say they believe a wayward pig has made it home after roaming around Dartmouth, N.S.

Halifax Regional Police tweeted on Saturday that the force is ending its search for the owners of a black-and-white pig that was spotted roaming around Dartmouth’s north end.

Wanted: the owner of a black and white pig in the area of Nadia and Fernhill. If ur missing your lil piggy can you call (902)490-5020. #ucantmakethisstuffup Story continues below — Halifax_Police (@HfxRegPolice) December 23, 2017

Police say officers searched the area for the portly animal, but to no avail.

The force put out a call on Twitter on Friday asking pig owners to contact police if their pet was missing, adding the hashtag “#ucantmakethisstuffup.”

Some social media users were skeptical about the post’s sincerity, but the official HRP Twitter account assured that while they like to “ham it up,” they were indeed searching for a pig.

Police tweeted on Saturday that after receiving no reports of a missing pig, they were left to conclude that the runaway had wandered its way back home.