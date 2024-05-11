Menu

Canada

Woman, 66, in critical condition after collision in North York

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted May 11, 2024 1:15 pm
1 min read
The scene of the collision in the Bayview Avenue and Post Road area of North York on Friday. View image in full screen
The scene of the collision in the Bayview Avenue and Post Road area of North York on Friday. Global News
A 66-year-old woman is in life-threatening condition after a collision in North York on Friday, Toronto police say.

Toronto police said that emergency crews responded at 5:10 p.m. to the area of Bayview Avenue and Post Road after a crash involving two vehicles and two pedestrians.

A grey Jeep Cherokee SUV was heading north on Bayview Avenue and a white Chevrolet Silverado pickup was travelling west on Post Road when the two vehicles collided in the intersection, police said.

The Jeep then left the roadway and hit a bus shelter.

A 66-year-old woman and a 50-year-old man were struck by the vehicle and were taken to hospital, police said.

Paramedics told Global News on Friday that three people in total were taken to hospital: a man who had life-threatening injuries, a second patient with serious injuries, and a third person with minor injuries.

In an update Saturday morning, police said the man’s injuries are now believed to be non-life-threatening and the woman is in life-threatening condition.

Both drivers involved in the collision remained at the scene, police said.

Anyone with information on the incident or video footage was asked to contact investigators.

