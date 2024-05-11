Woman, 66, in critical condition after collision in North York

Send this page to someone via email

A 66-year-old woman is in life-threatening condition after a collision in North York on Friday, Toronto police say.

Toronto police said that emergency crews responded at 5:10 p.m. to the area of Bayview Avenue and Post Road after a crash involving two vehicles and two pedestrians.

A grey Jeep Cherokee SUV was heading north on Bayview Avenue and a white Chevrolet Silverado pickup was travelling west on Post Road when the two vehicles collided in the intersection, police said.

The Jeep then left the roadway and hit a bus shelter.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

A 66-year-old woman and a 50-year-old man were struck by the vehicle and were taken to hospital, police said.

Paramedics told Global News on Friday that three people in total were taken to hospital: a man who had life-threatening injuries, a second patient with serious injuries, and a third person with minor injuries.

Story continues below advertisement

In an update Saturday morning, police said the man’s injuries are now believed to be non-life-threatening and the woman is in life-threatening condition.

Both drivers involved in the collision remained at the scene, police said.

Anyone with information on the incident or video footage was asked to contact investigators.