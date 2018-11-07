Donald Trump reacts to midterm results on Twitter: ‘Big Victory last night’

U.S. President Donald Trump is taking the results of the midterm elections — Republicans kept the Senate and the Democrats took the House of Representatives — as a big victory for his party.

Trump took to Twitter Wednesday morning praising the Senate win. But he was silent on the Democrat takeover.

READ MORE: What a Democrat win in the U.S. midterms means for Donald Trump

“Received so many Congratulations from so many on our Big Victory last night, including from foreign nations (friends) that were waiting me out, and hoping, on Trade Deals. Now we can all get back to work and get things done!” Trump tweeted.

Received so many Congratulations from so many on our Big Victory last night, including from foreign nations (friends) that were waiting me out, and hoping, on Trade Deals. Now we can all get back to work and get things done! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 7, 2018

He also said the politicians who lost their seats probably did so because they did not embrace his policies and principles.

“Those that worked with me in this incredible Midterm Election, embracing certain policies and principles, did very well. Those that did not, say goodbye!”

Those that worked with me in this incredible Midterm Election, embracing certain policies and principles, did very well. Those that did not, say goodbye! Yesterday was such a very Big Win, and all under the pressure of a Nasty and Hostile Media! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 7, 2018

Throughout the day Tuesday, Trump tweeted many messages urging people to vote and making last-minute endorsements. Right after the election results were called, Trump tweeted a short message: “Tremendous success tonight. Thank you to all!”

Tremendous success tonight. Thank you to all! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 7, 2018

Around 1:30 a.m., the president tweeted a quote from conservative economist and actor Ben Stein that praised Trump’s “magic” after the Senate victory. Stein was talking on Fox Business Network’s live election coverage.

“There’s only been 5 times in the last 105 years that an incumbent President has won seats in the Senate in the off year election. Mr. Trump has magic about him,” the tweeted stated.

READ MORE: The 2018 U.S. midterm elections are over. Here’s what you need to know

“This guy has magic coming out of his ears. He is an astonishing vote getter & campaigner. The Republicans are unbelievably lucky to have him and I’m just awed at how well they’ve done. It’s all the Trump magic – Trump is the magic man. Incredible, he’s got the entire media against him, attacking him every day, and he pulls out these enormous wins.”

“There’s only been 5 times in the last 105 years that an incumbent President has won seats in the Senate in the off year election. Mr. Trump has magic about him. This guy has magic coming out of his ears. He is an astonishing vote getter & campaigner. The Republicans are……… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 7, 2018

….unbelievably lucky to have him and I’m just awed at how well they’ve done. It’s all the Trump magic – Trump is the magic man. Incredible, he’s got the entire media against him, attacking him every day, and he pulls out these enormous wins.” Ben Stein, “The Capitalist Code” — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 7, 2018

The tweets about Stein’s praise were followed by another, where Trump quoted Fox Business anchor David Asman.

“Think of how his position with Republicans improves,” Asman said about Trump. “All the candidates who won tonight because of what he did in campaigning for them owe him their political career.”

.@DavidAsmanfox “How do the Democrats respond to this? Think of how his position with Republicans improves-all the candidates who won tonight. They realize how important he is because of what he did in campaigning for them. They owe him their political career.” Thanks, I agree! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 7, 2018

All 435 seats in the House were up for re-election and while the Republicans maintained their control of the Senate, the Democrats will now be able to dramatically shape the remainder of Trump’s first term in the White House.

With control of the House, the Democrats now have powers to subpoena and investigate allegations of corruption and misconduct by officials in the Trump administration, including the president himself.