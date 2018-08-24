Montreal police ask for delay in euthanizing dog involved in Montreal North attack

Montreal police have asked for a delay, before a dog who bit six people, including four children in Montreal North last Sunday, is put down.

The borough of Montreal-North issued a statement on Wednesday stating it had sufficient information surrounding the incident and the animal involved and had decided to have the dog euthanized.

READ MORE: Siblings suffer serious injuries in dog attack as city set to adopt new animal control bylaw

In a letter to the owner, the borough said the dog had been declared dangerous and was to be put down in accordance with Article 32 of Montreal’s animal control bylaw.

The borough said the dog would be euthanized no later than Aug. 31. in accordance with a request by Quebec’s Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food that asked the dog be kept alive for a 10-day incubation period, to check for rabies.

READ MORE: Montreal adopts new animal control bylaw

The dog is currently being housed by the Montreal SPCA — the organization responsible for providing the borough of Montreal-North with animal control services.

SPCA spokesperson Anita Kapuscinska told Global News that while they have the necessary equipment to care for the dog, they would prefer not to delay the inevitable.

“We believe that euthanasia should be carried out as quickly as possible for both human security and animal welfare reasons,” she wrote in an email.

“Though the dog is calm, we do not take him out of his pen as a precautionary measure, as we do not want to put our team at risk.”

READ MORE: Laval police shoot dog after woman attacked, hospitalized Thursday afternoon

Montreal police say the request was granted on Friday and involves keeping the dog alive until the end of their investigation.

WATCH: Man convicted in Longueuil dog attack that injured girl