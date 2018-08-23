Laval police shoot dog after woman attacked, hospitalized Thursday afternoon

Laval police say they were forced to kill a dog after it repeatedly attacked a 42-year-old woman early Thursday afternoon.

Evelyne Boudreau, a police spokesperson, said a witness called around 1:45 p.m. to report the incident.

First responders and police officers arrived at the scene shortly afterwards to tend to the woman, before the dog approached and attacked the woman again.

Boudreau said a police officer tried several times to subdue the dog, but it continued to bite the woman so police were forced to kill it.

“Finally, one of the police officers discharged his gun to stop the aggression from the dog,” said Boudreau.

#Lavalenquete Un événement impliquant une femme agressée et blessée par un chien est survenu à Laval-des-Rapides. Porte-parole du Service en direction. pic.twitter.com/7Rp52HOR1D — Police Laval (@policelaval) August 23, 2018

The woman was taken to hospital with lacerations to her foot, arm and hands.

“We do not fear for her life at all,” Boudreau said.

“Police officers are still with her at the hospital.”

Police say the woman is not the owner of the dog and they do not how she knew the animal.

An investigation is underway is to determine the breed of the dog and shed light on what happened.

