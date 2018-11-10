Man killed in police-involved shooting on Vancouver Island, IIO investigating

A man is dead after a confrontation with police in Shawnigan Lake on Saturday.

The RCMP says the incident happened when officers with the Shawnigan Lake detachment went to a home in the 1100 block of Mill Bay Road to arrest a suspect in an assault investigation.

According to a police media release, when officers entered the home a man “advanced on them with an edged weapon.”

Police said the officers unsuccessfully attempted to subdue the man with a conducted energy weapon, at which point they shot him.

He was taken to hospital where he died of his injuries, police said.

No one else was injured.

Police have notified B.C.’s civilian police watchdog, the Independent Investigation Office, which is deploying to the scene.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to contact the IIO at 1-855-446-8477.