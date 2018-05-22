Police watchdog clears Burnaby RCMP officers in 2015 shooting

B.C.’s civilian police watchdog has found Burnaby RCMP officers “acted as required by their duties” in shooting a man who had a toy gun three years ago.

Residents of a Burnaby apartment building called 911 in March 2015, saying a man had a gun, according to the Independent Investigations Office (IIO).

Officers said it appeared the man wanted a confrontation with them when they arrived on scene.

The man was ordered to drop the gun, but instead, he pointed it at his head and then at the officers, according to the IIO.

Multiple shots were fired by police striking the man in the neck, chest and arm.

It turned out he was holding a plastic BB gun.

The IIO has found the police couldn’t have known the gun was a toy and officers responded appropriately.