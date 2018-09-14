IIO deployed to Kamloops for officer-involved shooting

B.C.’s civilian police watchdog has been deployed to Kamloops for an officer-involved shooting.

The Independent Investigations Office (IIO) said members are expected to arrive in the community later on Friday evening.

The agency says it will provide more information when available, but that an update is not likely until Saturday.

The incident took place in the Rose Hill area, where one witness told Global News they saw upwards of 20 police vehicles, along with a fire truck and at least two ambulances.

An RCMP helicopter was also visible flying over the scene.

Kamloops RCMP would not make an officer available to comment on Friday night.

The IIO’s mandate is to investigate any police-related incident of death or serious injury in order to determine whether or not an officer may have committed an offence.

The IIO does not recommend charges.

Following an investigation, the IIO’s chief civilian director decides whether or not to forward a report to Crown counsel, whose role is to decide whether or not charges are warranted.