Northern Manitoba RCMP make 3 drug busts in 3 days

RCMP have a total of eight people in custody after three unrelated drug busts, each one day apart, in northern Manitoba this week.

On Nov. 8, officers seized approximately 58 grams of cocaine as well as drug trafficking paraphernalia from a home on Granite Crescent in Thompson.

A 41-year-old woman and 31-year-old man were arrested for possession for the purpose of trafficking.

They’re scheduled to appear in a Thompson courtroom on Dec. 21.

READ MORE: Pot, money and guns seized by Flin Flon RCMP

A day later, police searched a residence in Paint Lake Provincial Park and found around 263 grams of cocaine, 76 grams of crack cocaine, and several pellet guns.

A 45-year-old woman and 45-year-old man, both from Liz Lake were arrested and charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking.

Both remain in custody.

READ MORE: Cocaine, weapons and cash recovered from RCMP drug bust in Crane River, Man.

On Nov. 10, a search of a home in Norway House turned up an unspecified amount of meth, as well as trafficking equipment.

Two men and two women, between the ages of 28 and 58, were all arrested at the time.

Charges are pending.