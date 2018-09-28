Crime
September 28, 2018 11:01 am

Cocaine, weapons and cash recovered from RCMP drug bust in Crane River, Man.

By Writer / Producer  Global News

RCMP seize drugs, weapons and cash from a home in Crane River, Man. Charges are pending for three people.

Ste. Rose due Lac RCMP
Mounties from the Ste. Rose du Lac area have recovered drugs, weapons and cash following a house raid.

RCMP said it took place a home in Crane River, Man. around 8:30 p.m. on Sept. 21. Crane River is about 300 km northwest of Winnipeg.

According to officers, 152 grams of cocaine, eight firearms and a large sum of Canadian money were recovered from the search.

Three people were arrested as a result. No identities have been released as charges are pending.

RCMP continue to investigate.

