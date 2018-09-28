Cocaine, weapons and cash recovered from RCMP drug bust in Crane River, Man.

Mounties from the Ste. Rose du Lac area have recovered drugs, weapons and cash following a house raid.

RCMP said it took place a home in Crane River, Man. around 8:30 p.m. on Sept. 21. Crane River is about 300 km northwest of Winnipeg.

According to officers, 152 grams of cocaine, eight firearms and a large sum of Canadian money were recovered from the search.

Three people were arrested as a result. No identities have been released as charges are pending.

RCMP continue to investigate.