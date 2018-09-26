Winnipeg man charged following drug bust at a hotel in Thompson

A Winnipeg man is in custody following a drug bust by Thompson RCMP.

RCMP said they raided a hotel room located on Caribou Road in Thompson on Sept. 13.

Police found about 201 grams of cocaine, a large amount of money and various drug paraphernalia at the hotel.

Jeffrey Richard Langenau, 32, faces charges of possession for the purpose of drug trafficking and obtaining property by crime.

He remains in custody as Mounties continue to investigate.

"Those who produce and traffic illicit drugs destroy lives, homes and communities. The RCMP remains fully committed to enforcing laws against illicit drugs to their fullest extent," RCMP stated in a post on Facebook.