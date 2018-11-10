Grouse Mountain to reopen Sunday after seasonal maintenance wraps early

Fitness fans looking to take advantage of Sunday’s forecast sunny weather can rejoice: the Grouse Grind will be a one-way trip once again.

Hikers climbing the grind have been forced to hike back down the mountain via the longer BCMC trail since Nov. 1, when Grouse Mountain powered down its Skyride gondola as a part of a seasonal maintenance program.

Most hikers that take the grind use the Skyride to return to the Grouse Mountain parking lot.

Grouse Mountain says the Skyride will be operational once again starting Sunday, Nov. 11, with the seasonal maintenance completed earlier than expected.

“We’re excited to be welcoming guests back as we launch into winter,” said Grouse Mountain spokesperson Julia Grant in a media release.

“The weather forecast is for sun and warmer temperatures on Sunday and the holiday Monday, so we know guests and pass holders will want to take advantage of this weather window, and come for some playtime on the mountain.”

Most Grouse Mountain attractions will be open starting Sunday, including restaurants and the grizzly bear habitat. Its ice skating pond likely won’t open until next week or when the weather cools enough.

The timing of the scheduled closure worked out well for Grouse, which was hit by a small mudslide in its parking lot and Skyride boarding area during heavy rains earlier this month.

Crews were able to quickly clean up the mess, and no one was injured.

Those rains also caused damage to the Baden Powell trail on Grouse Mountain.

On Friday, Metro Vancouver said it had constructed a temporary, “fancy new bridge” to cover the washout and give hikers access to the BCMC route and Baden Powell trail.