Grouse Grind closing for seasonal repairs next week

Now that residents have had a chance to enjoy the iconic Vancouver route up Grouse Mountain, the Grouse Grind Trail will be closing again as of May 22 for seasonal repairs.

Metro Vancouver opened the trail at the beginning of May but said at the time it would be open for just 20 days before officials had to close it again.

It says every year the Grouse Grind Trail needs to be checked for things like rocks that may have come loose, fallen branches or broken steps that may need repair.

Metro Vancouver Regional Parks crews were able to do some repairs to parts in the lower areas of the trail earlier this month.

But now that snow in the higher parts of the hike has melted off, they want to get started on the majority of the repairs that need to be completed.

Metro Vancouver does urge hikers to respect the trail closure once it closes though, since crews will have to stop any work they are doing if hikers are nearby for safety reasons and that would delay the re-opening of the Grouse Grind.

In the meantime, Metro Vancouver says the BCMC Trail will remain open and hikers are encouraged to use it as an alternative.