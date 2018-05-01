Grouse grind opens Wednesday, before closing again May 22

The Grouse Grind Trail, Vancouver’s iconic hiking destination, is officially opening on May 2, before closing again on May 22.

Metro Vancouver issued a statement on May 1, saying it was opening the trail for 20 days before closing it again for “seasonal safety maintenance.”

The statement noted that after a season without use, the trail needs to be checked for things like rocks that may have come loose, precarious trees or fallen branches and step repairs – Which could take a few weeks to complete.

The Grouse Grind was closed since January because of snow and ice, but recent rain and warmer temperatures helped to melt most of the snow from the trail.

Heather Deal, chair of Metro Vancouver’s Regional Parks Committee, said the opening would be welcome news for anyone that’s looking to get a workout while seeing “breathtaking views.” But she wants everyone to keep in mind that it’s still quite cold at the top of the mountain.

“Enjoy the Grind,” Deal said. “But be sure to wear sensible footwear and pack extra layers so that you’re prepared for cold, snowy conditions.”

Earlier in January, Metro Vancouver doubled its annual contribution to the Regional Park Land Acquisition Fund to over $7.5 million every year to protect more of the region’s ecologically sensitive areas.