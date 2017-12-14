Mild weather allows Grouse Grind to open for at least today

Winter hikers can rejoice, the Grouse Grind has been reopened for at least today following recent mild weather.

Metro Vancouver tweeted Thursday morning that the trail would be open, but they recommend hikers to wear appropriate clothing, carry drinking water, snacks, and a headlamp.

#GrouseGrind Trail in #GrouseMountainRegionalPark has reopened due to mild conditions. Wear cold-weather clothing, hiking boots & carry drinking water, snacks and a headlamp. Park staff will reassess on Friday when the next weather system rolls through. pic.twitter.com/RUyidEeEqE — Metro Vancouver (@MetroVancouver) December 14, 2017

Usually the trail would be closed for the season at this time until around April, but due to unusually moderate conditions, it has allowed for an exception.

The Grouse Grind will be open Thursday from 6:15 a.m. until 2 p.m.

The popular hiking trail has been closed since Nov. 4 when the trail was covered in snow and ice and was therefore too dangerous to hike.

Anyone hoping to hike the trail may want to head out early though, as park staff will reassess on Friday if the grind will remain open through the next weather system.

Rain is expected to move across the South Coast Saturday.

